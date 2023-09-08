Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CURV is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CURV is $2.23, which is $1.37 above the current price. The public float for CURV is 90.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CURV on September 08, 2023 was 164.56K shares.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV)’s stock price has plunge by -24.09relation to previous closing price of 2.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -28.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Torrid Holdings (CURV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago.

CURV’s Market Performance

CURV’s stock has fallen by -28.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.22% and a quarterly drop of -32.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.68% for Torrid Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.30% for CURV stock, with a simple moving average of -46.24% for the last 200 days.

CURV Trading at -36.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -36.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV fell by -28.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc. saw -43.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Killion Theo, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Dec 19. After this action, Killion Theo now owns 37,429 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc., valued at $28,174 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.98 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc. stands at +3.90. The total capital return value is set at 31.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.46. Equity return is now at value -16.60, with 7.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.