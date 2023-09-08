Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.42.

The public float for TLRY is 693.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TLRY on September 08, 2023 was 27.44M shares.

TLRY) stock’s latest price update

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.70 in comparison to its previous close of 2.96, however, the company has experienced a 2.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that When considering which cannabis stocks to buy, you may be tempted to go with Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY ). Tilray is a diversified company with four main segments: Cannabis, Distribution, Wellness and Beverage alcohol.

TLRY’s Market Performance

TLRY’s stock has risen by 2.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.29% and a quarterly rise of 82.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.15% for Tilray Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.22% for TLRY’s stock, with a 17.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TLRY Trading at 36.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares surge +15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc. saw 13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLRY starting from Kennedy Brendan, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Nov 07. After this action, Kennedy Brendan now owns 6,224,196 shares of Tilray Brands Inc., valued at $1,322,755 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Brendan, the Director of Tilray Brands Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $2.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kennedy Brendan is holding 6,574,196 shares at $1,018,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -29.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.