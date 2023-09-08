The Volatility of Entergy Corporation’s (ETR) Stock: A -2.45% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Entergy Corporation (ETR) has seen a -2.45% decrease in the past week, with a -3.11% drop in the past month, and a -6.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for ETR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.08% for ETR’s stock, with a -9.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is above average at 14.38x. The 36-month beta value for ETR is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ETR is $112.22, which is $18.43 above than the current price. The public float for ETR is 210.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of ETR on September 08, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

ETR) stock’s latest price update

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR)’s stock price has soared by 0.53 in relation to previous closing price of 93.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Consumer confidence is declining due to fears of a recession. Hence, recession-proof stocks like PepsiCo (PEP), FirstEnergy (FE), Entergy Corporation (ETR), Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) and J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) are safe bets.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $98 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETR Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.25. In addition, Entergy Corporation saw -16.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D., who sale 300 shares at the price of $103.96 back on Mar 09. After this action, RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. now owns 3,269 shares of Entergy Corporation, valued at $31,188 using the latest closing price.

HERMAN ALEXIS M, the Director of Entergy Corporation, sale 213 shares at $103.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that HERMAN ALEXIS M is holding 7,388 shares at $22,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+22.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corporation stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corporation (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 204.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.20. Total debt to assets is 46.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Entergy Corporation (ETR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.