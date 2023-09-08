The Volatility of Calavo Growers Inc.’s (CVGW) Stock: A -2.35% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) has gone down by -2.35% for the week, with a -12.13% drop in the past month and a 1.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.08% for CVGW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.92% for CVGW’s stock, with a 3.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVGW is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) is $39.00, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for CVGW is 17.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% of that float. On September 08, 2023, CVGW’s average trading volume was 148.83K shares.

CVGW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) has increased by 5.21 when compared to last closing price of 31.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-07 that Revenue for Calavo Growers is plunging, in part due to lower prices for avocados. Nevertheless, the company’s profitability is improving, which underscores the operational changes made by its new leadership.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVGW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVGW stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CVGW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVGW in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $85 based on the research report published on June 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CVGW Trading at -3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVGW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVGW fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.03. In addition, Calavo Growers Inc. saw 11.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVGW starting from Hollister Steve, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $30.59 back on Jul 14. After this action, Hollister Steve now owns 36,702 shares of Calavo Growers Inc., valued at $61,180 using the latest closing price.

COLE LECIL E, the Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers Inc., purchase 37,500 shares at $30.74 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that COLE LECIL E is holding 515,000 shares at $1,152,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVGW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.89 for the present operating margin

+6.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calavo Growers Inc. stands at -0.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.06. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW), the company’s capital structure generated 29.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.96. Total debt to assets is 17.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.62 and the total asset turnover is 2.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.