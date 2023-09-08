The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is $14.33, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for GT is 282.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GT on September 08, 2023 was 4.25M shares.

GT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has dropped by -3.64 compared to previous close of 13.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that While the equities sector might not collapse (a la the Great Recession), it might not offer a decisively directional motion, which augurs well for stocks to buy for a flat market. Generally, investors have two choices: buy enterprises that may enjoy greater success, or short companies that may fail eventually.

GT’s Market Performance

GT’s stock has fallen by -1.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.09% and a quarterly drop of -7.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.75% for GT’s stock, with a 4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $17 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GT Trading at -9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.90. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 25.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at +0.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 168.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.70. Total debt to assets is 39.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.