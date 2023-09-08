The 14.31% Simple Moving Average of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s (CWAN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, CWAN stock has gone up by 7.48%, with a monthly gain of 17.07% and a quarterly surge of 17.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.23% for CWAN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) by analysts is $20.80, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for CWAN is 87.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CWAN was 647.54K shares.

CWAN) stock’s latest price update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN)’s stock price has increased by 1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 19.08. However, the company has seen a 7.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWAN stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CWAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CWAN in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $19.50 based on the research report published on April 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWAN Trading at 14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +17.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN rose by +7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.59. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. saw 3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Sethi Subi, who sale 15,594 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Aug 31. After this action, Sethi Subi now owns 1,005 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., valued at $284,539 using the latest closing price.

Sahai Sandeep, the Chief Executive Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., sale 148,375 shares at $18.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Sahai Sandeep is holding 34,450 shares at $2,675,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.72 for the present operating margin

+70.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. stands at -2.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.72. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.13. Total debt to assets is 15.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.