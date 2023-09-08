The -13.88% Decline of TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s (RNAZ) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has gone down by -24.35% for the week, with a -36.46% drop in the past month and a -62.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.07% for RNAZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.13% for RNAZ’s stock, with a -83.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) by analysts is $12.00, which is $10.85 above the current market price. The public float for RNAZ is 1.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of RNAZ was 187.62K shares.

RNAZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) has plunged by -20.14 when compared to previous closing price of 1.44, but the company has seen a -24.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-10 that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock’s potential for a turnaround in the near term.

RNAZ Trading at -43.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.31%, as shares sank -35.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ fell by -24.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5908. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. saw -91.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Jun 21. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 82,262 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,818 using the latest closing price.

Dudley Robert Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,607 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Dudley Robert Michael is holding 70,262 shares at $16,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

The total capital return value is set at -157.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.57. Equity return is now at value -557.20, with -239.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.