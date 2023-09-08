The -13.88% Decline of Canoo Inc.’s (GOEV) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, GOEV stock has gone down by -12.22%, with a monthly decline of -2.09% and a quarterly plunge of -3.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.13% for Canoo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.18% for GOEV’s stock, with a -34.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is $3.11, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for GOEV is 562.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOEV on September 08, 2023 was 38.98M shares.

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)’s stock price has dropped by -3.15 in relation to previous closing price of 0.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-05 that A certain electric vehicle (EV) peer of the company experienced robust sales growth in China last month. That portends well for consumer and enterprise demand for all types of EVs.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GOEV Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV fell by -11.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5373. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -57.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from Sheeran Josette, who sale 25,052 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Aug 21. After this action, Sheeran Josette now owns 1,336,459 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $10,772 using the latest closing price.

MURTHY RAMESH, the SVP and CAO of Canoo Inc., sale 577 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that MURTHY RAMESH is holding 283,326 shares at $248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

The total capital return value is set at -151.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.09. Equity return is now at value -151.60, with -73.70 for asset returns.

Based on Canoo Inc. (GOEV), the company’s capital structure generated 31.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.69. Total debt to assets is 14.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.