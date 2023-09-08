Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) is $15.67, which is $15.21 above the current market price. The public float for TPST is 12.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPST on September 08, 2023 was 114.93K shares.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.36 in relation to its previous close of 0.54. However, the company has experienced a -17.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

TPST’s Market Performance

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) has seen a -17.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.98% decline in the past month and a -66.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for TPST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.04% for TPST stock, with a simple moving average of -70.05% for the last 200 days.

TPST Trading at -47.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -20.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST fell by -17.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5946. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. saw -59.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

The total capital return value is set at -73.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.61. Equity return is now at value -218.60, with -75.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST), the company’s capital structure generated 122.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 47.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.