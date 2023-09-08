Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Faces 2.45% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has gone down by -1.40% for the week, with a 0.53% rise in the past month and a 25.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.36% for SWN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for SWN’s stock, with a 18.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is above average at 1.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is $8.08, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for SWN is 1.04B, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWN on September 08, 2023 was 19.83M shares.

The stock price of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has surged by 2.69 when compared to previous closing price of 6.51, but the company has seen a -1.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-26 that Southwestern’s near-term free cash flow has been limited due to weak natural gas prices. The strip for 2024 and 2025 is now around $3.50 and $4.00 respectively. At those prices, Southwestern could generate $2.4 billion in free cash flow over that two year period.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWN Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 14.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 119.50, with 42.50 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.