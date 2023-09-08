Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is $1.15, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for SOND is 181.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOND on September 08, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

SOND) stock’s latest price update

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND)’s stock price has decreased by -9.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has seen a -12.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Chris Berry – Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Francis Davidson – Co-Founder and CEO Dom Bourgault – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jake Hallac – Citi Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sonder Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

SOND’s Market Performance

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has experienced a -12.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.23% drop in the past month, and a -29.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for SOND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.07% for SOND stock, with a simple moving average of -48.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SOND Trading at -15.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND fell by -12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5002. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc. saw -63.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL, who purchase 18,180 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Aug 17. After this action, BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL now owns 234,180 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc., valued at $8,908 using the latest closing price.

Rothenberg Philip L, the General Counsel & Secretary of Sonder Holdings Inc., purchase 300,000 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Rothenberg Philip L is holding 300,000 shares at $135,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.29 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonder Holdings Inc. stands at -35.95. The total capital return value is set at -30.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.28. Equity return is now at value 522.80, with -18.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 164.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.