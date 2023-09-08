Should You Invest in PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PXMD is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PXMD is 5.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.19% of that float. The average trading volume for PXMD on September 08, 2023 was 741.63K shares.

PXMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) has plunged by -16.04 when compared to previous closing price of 0.40, but the company has seen a -25.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that Presentation on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 3:00pm EDT TARRYTOWN, NY, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — PaxMedica, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is scheduled to take place September 11 – 13, 2023, in New York, NY.

PXMD’s Market Performance

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) has experienced a -25.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -48.45% drop in the past month, and a -74.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.12% for PXMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.87% for PXMD stock, with a simple moving average of -79.62% for the last 200 days.

PXMD Trading at -50.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.17%, as shares sank -48.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD fell by -25.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5414. In addition, PaxMedica Inc. saw -83.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 22,535 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Aug 30. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 657,598 shares of PaxMedica Inc., valued at $10,053 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Director of PaxMedica Inc., sale 4,801 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 293,691 shares at $2,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Based on PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 307.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.