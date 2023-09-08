Should You Invest in Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Now?

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KVUE is $28.00, which is $6.63 above the current market price. The public float for KVUE is 1.73B, and currently, shorts hold a 5.42% of that float. The average trading volume for KVUE on September 08, 2023 was 33.36M shares.

KVUE) stock’s latest price update

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE)’s stock price has increased by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 20.99. However, the company has seen a -8.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-07 that You’re familiar with its products, including Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine and Johnson’s Baby Shampoo. Still, you may not be up to speed on Kenvue Inc. NYSE: KVUE and its status as a long-term dividend payer.

KVUE’s Market Performance

KVUE’s stock has fallen by -8.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.55% and a quarterly drop of -15.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Kenvue Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.10% for KVUE stock, with a simple moving average of -15.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KVUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KVUE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for KVUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KVUE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $28 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KVUE Trading at -12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVUE fell by -10.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.84. In addition, Kenvue Inc. saw -21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVUE starting from ALLISON RICHARD E JR, who purchase 5,598 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Aug 30. After this action, ALLISON RICHARD E JR now owns 25,598 shares of Kenvue Inc., valued at $128,524 using the latest closing price.

ALLISON RICHARD E JR, the Director of Kenvue Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $26.26 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that ALLISON RICHARD E JR is holding 20,000 shares at $525,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.21 for the present operating margin

+55.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kenvue Inc. stands at +13.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.27.

Based on Kenvue Inc. (KVUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.58. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.