Should You Invest in CarMax Inc. (KMX) Now?

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KMX is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KMX is $77.48, which is -$0.73 below the current market price. The public float for KMX is 157.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.09% of that float. The average trading volume for KMX on September 08, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

KMX) stock’s latest price update

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)’s stock price has increased by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 81.56. However, the company has seen a -0.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-07 that RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2023 before the market opens on September 28, 2023, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, Enrique Mayor-Mora, executive vice president, CFO and Jon Daniels, senior vice president, CAF Operations. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX’s stock has fallen by -0.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.94% and a quarterly rise of 3.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for CarMax Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for KMX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.08% for the last 200 days.

KMX Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.92. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 34.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Daniels Jon G, who sale 7,783 shares at the price of $85.25 back on Jul 20. After this action, Daniels Jon G now owns 1,525 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $663,501 using the latest closing price.

Lyski James, the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of CarMax Inc., sale 67,345 shares at $84.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Lyski James is holding 21,786 shares at $5,675,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

+8.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +1.63. The total capital return value is set at -0.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on CarMax Inc. (KMX), the company’s capital structure generated 340.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.30. Total debt to assets is 72.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 328.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 69.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CarMax Inc. (KMX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.