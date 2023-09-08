Should You Invest in Argan Inc. (AGX) Now?

Argan Inc. (NYSE: AGX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AGX is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGX is $54.50, which is $8.92 above the current market price. The public float for AGX is 12.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume for AGX on September 08, 2023 was 66.91K shares.

AGX stock's latest price update

Argan Inc. (NYSE: AGX)'s stock price has increased by 9.18 compared to its previous closing price of 40.83. However, the company has seen a 5.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGX’s Market Performance

AGX’s stock has risen by 5.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.26% and a quarterly rise of 0.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Argan Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.12% for AGX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.23% for the last 200 days.

AGX Trading at 11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGX rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.09. In addition, Argan Inc. saw 20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.16 for the present operating margin

+18.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Argan Inc. stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.80. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Argan Inc. (AGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Argan Inc. (AGX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.