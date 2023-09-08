SharkNinja Inc. (SN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN)’s stock price has dropped by -2.22 in relation to previous closing price of 34.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-24 that SharkNinja Inc (NASDAQ:SN) saw its stock rise in Thursday’s premarket as the vacuum and airfryer maker, popularized on Instagram, released its first quarterly results as a public company – showing a 22% increase in sales. Sales for SharkNinja’s second quarter came in at $950.3 million, up from $778.2 million in the preceding quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) is above average at 27.56x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SN is 49.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SN on September 08, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

SN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.23% for SharkNinja Inc. (SN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for SN’s stock, with a 1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SN Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN fell by -4.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.32. In addition, SharkNinja Inc. saw -19.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.