SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX)’s stock price has plunge by -8.41relation to previous closing price of 3.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that SCYNEXIS’ (SCYX) shares soar 134% year to date, owing to partnership with big wig GSK plc for the development of its antifungal tablet, Brexafemme.

Is It Worth Investing in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Right Now?

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCYX is 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SCYX is $11.80, which is $11.67 above the current price. The public float for SCYX is 36.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCYX on September 08, 2023 was 345.15K shares.

SCYX’s Market Performance

The stock of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has seen a -11.24% decrease in the past week, with a 6.40% rise in the past month, and a 24.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for SCYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.85% for SCYX’s stock, with a 31.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SCYX Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX fell by -11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, SCYNEXIS Inc. saw 102.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1684.48 for the present operating margin

+71.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCYNEXIS Inc. stands at -1233.73. The total capital return value is set at -120.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -92.12. Equity return is now at value 212.30, with 41.70 for asset returns.

Based on SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,681.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 61.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,494.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.