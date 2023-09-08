Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGMO is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is $6.01, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for SGMO is 152.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.05% of that float. On September 08, 2023, SGMO’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

SGMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) has plunged by -4.77 when compared to previous closing price of 1.00, but the company has seen a 0.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Rare disease stocks have a difficult task. The rarer a disease is, the less public research goes into studying it.

SGMO’s Market Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has experienced a 0.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.46% drop in the past month, and a -26.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.05% for SGMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for SGMO’s stock, with a -54.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGMO Trading at -18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9456. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. saw -69.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.85 for the present operating margin

+89.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -172.76. The total capital return value is set at -52.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.05. Equity return is now at value -67.70, with -41.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.75. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.