Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF) has jumped by 41.33 compared to previous close of 10.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCLF is 0.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RCLF is 0.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On September 08, 2023, RCLF’s average trading volume was 31.92K shares.

RCLF’s Market Performance

The stock of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) has seen a 43.58% increase in the past week, with a 36.39% rise in the past month, and a 37.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.73% for RCLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.36% for RCLF’s stock, with a 39.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RCLF Trading at 34.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.47%, as shares surge +35.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCLF rose by +43.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.09. In addition, Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I saw 42.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RCLF

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.