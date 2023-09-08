Roku Inc. (ROKU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROKU is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROKU is $86.21, which is -$2.19 below the current price. The public float for ROKU is 123.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROKU on September 08, 2023 was 8.68M shares.

ROKU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) has dropped by -1.51 compared to previous close of 83.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-08 that Roku has first-mover status in North America. The company benefits from network effects.

ROKU’s Market Performance

ROKU’s stock has risen by 1.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.88% and a quarterly rise of 19.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.23% for Roku Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.64% for ROKU’s stock, with a 31.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $100 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROKU Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.47. In addition, Roku Inc. saw 102.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Collier Charles, who sale 14,172 shares at the price of $92.89 back on Sep 06. After this action, Collier Charles now owns 16,569 shares of Roku Inc., valued at $1,316,437 using the latest closing price.

Fuchsberg Gilbert, the SVP, Corporate Development of Roku Inc., sale 1,596 shares at $92.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Fuchsberg Gilbert is holding 33,670 shares at $148,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

+43.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc. stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.39. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc. (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roku Inc. (ROKU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.