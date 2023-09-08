Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) has increased by 3.68 when compared to last closing price of 11.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-01 that Viking Global Investors, the investment firm founded by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) in 1999, disclosed earlier this week it boosted its stake in Inhibrx Inc. ( INBX, Financial) by 7.71% following a private placement financing agreement.

Is It Worth Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROIV is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROIV is $15.88, which is $3.49 above the current price. The public float for ROIV is 528.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROIV on September 08, 2023 was 5.02M shares.

ROIV’s Market Performance

ROIV stock saw an increase of 4.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.54% and a quarterly increase of 26.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.12% for ROIV’s stock, with a 36.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10.50 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIV Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV rose by +7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd. saw 51.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 5,926 shares at the price of $11.85 back on Sep 06. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 611,813 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd., valued at $70,223 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the Chief Operating Officer of Roivant Sciences Ltd., sale 73,275 shares at $11.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Venker Eric is holding 611,813 shares at $873,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.