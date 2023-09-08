Robert Half Inc. (RHI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is above average at 14.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Robert Half Inc. (RHI) is $71.54, which is -$1.58 below the current market price. The public float for RHI is 104.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RHI on September 08, 2023 was 987.99K shares.

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 72.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-07-26 that Investors are rarely pleased when one of their companies posts a quarterly double miss. On top of that, Mr.

RHI’s Market Performance

RHI’s stock has fallen by -3.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.36% and a quarterly rise of 0.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Robert Half Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for RHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $76 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RHI Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.73. In addition, Robert Half Inc. saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 14,751 shares at the price of $75.15 back on Aug 29. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 209,927 shares of Robert Half Inc., valued at $1,108,513 using the latest closing price.

Kempthorne Dirk A, the Director of Robert Half Inc., sale 2,050 shares at $74.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Kempthorne Dirk A is holding 12,934 shares at $151,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+42.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half Inc. stands at +9.09. The total capital return value is set at 56.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.08. Equity return is now at value 34.50, with 18.30 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half Inc. (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.17. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Robert Half Inc. (RHI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.