Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is $28.48, which is $6.06 above the current market price. The public float for RIVN is 828.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RIVN on September 08, 2023 was 50.80M shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 23.42. However, the company has seen a 1.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-07 that Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive will benefit from a significant deflation for battery material prices in 2024, finance chief Claire McDonough said at a technology conference.

RIVN’s Market Performance

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has seen a 1.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.67% gain in the past month and a 64.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for RIVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.34% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of 23.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $30 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIVN Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.65. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw 25.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,625 shares at the price of $13.71 back on Jun 08. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 72,304 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $49,699 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeff, the Chief Accounting Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $14.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Baker Jeff is holding 86,204 shares at $290,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc. stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.20. Equity return is now at value -44.70, with -33.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.45. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.