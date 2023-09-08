Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is $5.50, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for RENT is 57.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RENT on September 08, 2023 was 793.73K shares.

RENT stock's latest price update

The stock price of Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) has dropped by -28.68 compared to previous close of 1.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -29.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-08 that Rent the Runway shares plummeted more than 22% in pre-market trading on Friday after the designer apparel and accessories rental platform reported a revenue miss for the second quarter and slashed its full-year sales outlook. For the quarter which ended July 31, 2023, the company reported revenue of $75.7 million, down 1% year-over-year from $76.5 million and below the Wall Street estimate of $78.5 million.

RENT’s Market Performance

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has experienced a -29.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.33% drop in the past month, and a -60.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for RENT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.81% for RENT’s stock, with a -62.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENT Trading at -41.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares sank -37.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -29.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3732. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -68.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Rau Andrew, who sale 2,132 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Sep 05. After this action, Rau Andrew now owns 282,026 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $3,169 using the latest closing price.

Thacker Siddharth, the Chief Financial Officer of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 34,475 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Thacker Siddharth is holding 719,264 shares at $57,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.70 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -46.79. The total capital return value is set at -24.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.43. Equity return is now at value 471.30, with -35.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.