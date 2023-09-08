Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) has seen a 21.31% increase in the past week, with a 8.35% gain in the past month, and a -17.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.37% for RPHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.11% for RPHM’s stock, with a 35.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) is $25.71, which is $18.31 above the current market price. The public float for RPHM is 33.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPHM on September 08, 2023 was 164.34K shares.

RPHM) stock’s latest price update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.47 in relation to its previous close of 6.95. However, the company has experienced a 21.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the company’s management team will participate at the upcoming healthcare investor conferences.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPHM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RPHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPHM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPHM Trading at 12.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPHM rose by +21.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +208.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 217.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPHM starting from Hall Ashley, who sale 15,625 shares at the price of $6.28 back on Aug 28. After this action, Hall Ashley now owns 39,600 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $98,058 using the latest closing price.

Novo Holdings A/S, the 10% Owner of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $7.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Novo Holdings A/S is holding 3,330,337 shares at $709,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPHM

The total capital return value is set at -43.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.86. Equity return is now at value -56.80, with -51.30 for asset returns.

Based on Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.44. Total debt to assets is 1.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.