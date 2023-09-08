Real-Time Update: BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, BIMI stock has gone down by -38.78%, with a monthly decline of -25.12% and a quarterly surge of 42.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.99% for BIMI International Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.92% for BIMI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is $625.00, The public float for BIMI is 2.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIMI on September 08, 2023 was 125.58K shares.

BIMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) has decreased by -27.48 when compared to last closing price of 2.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -38.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Pulse2 reported 2021-11-26 that The stock price of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened.

BIMI Trading at -33.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.70%, as shares sank -36.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIMI fell by -38.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, BIMI International Medical Inc. saw 30.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.13 for the present operating margin

+16.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIMI International Medical Inc. stands at -183.46. The total capital return value is set at -56.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -190.13.

Based on BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI), the company’s capital structure generated 134.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.41. Total debt to assets is 15.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.