Qudian Inc. (QD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) has dropped by -17.30 compared to previous close of 2.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-07-19 that Here’s what you need to know about buying penny stocks on July 19th The post What to Know About Buying Penny Stocks on July 19th appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Right Now?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qudian Inc. (QD) is $7.21, The public float for QD is 145.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QD on September 08, 2023 was 889.64K shares.

QD’s Market Performance

The stock of Qudian Inc. (QD) has seen a -18.33% decrease in the past week, with a -18.33% drop in the past month, and a 16.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for QD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.11% for QD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.42% for the last 200 days.

QD Trading at -13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares sank -20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -18.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw 105.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.31 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at -58.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc. (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -13.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qudian Inc. (QD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.