Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 2.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Quantum-SI released its Q2 2023 earnings report, which showed lower-than-expected revenue and reduced forward guidance. The company shelved its carbon product and identified problems with its AI software. Despite the market’s negative reaction, the company has strong potential in the protein sequencing market and has a solid financial position.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QSI is at 2.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QSI is $3.50, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for QSI is 102.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.24% of that float. The average trading volume for QSI on September 08, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

QSI’s Market Performance

QSI stock saw an increase of 1.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.20% and a quarterly increase of 29.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.08% for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.69% for QSI’s stock, with a 13.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on October 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

QSI Trading at -7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Quantum-Si incorporated saw 25.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from LaPointe Christian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Mar 15. After this action, LaPointe Christian now owns 247,693 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated, valued at $35,400 using the latest closing price.

RAKIN KEVIN, the Director of Quantum-Si incorporated, sale 89,000 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that RAKIN KEVIN is holding 1,801,000 shares at $191,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

The total capital return value is set at -26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.84. Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -30.10 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.64. Total debt to assets is 4.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.