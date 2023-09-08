PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) has seen a 7.51% increase in the past week, with a 14.11% gain in the past month, and a 21.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for PHX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.01% for PHX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Right Now?

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHX is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHX is $5.13, which is $1.4 above the current price. The public float for PHX is 34.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHX on September 08, 2023 was 69.50K shares.

PHX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) has surged by 5.08 when compared to previous closing price of 3.54, but the company has seen a 7.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that PHX Minerals Inc. operates primarily in the SCOOP and Haynesville Shale plays, with a significant presence in these regions. The company’s business model involves taking a royalty or working interest in wells drilled on its land, exposing it to energy price fluctuations. Despite recent financial performance challenges due to low energy prices, PHX Minerals could benefit from the growing demand for natural gas in the Haynesville Shale.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for PHX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PHX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $6 based on the research report published on October 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PHX Trading at 15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHX rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, PHX Minerals Inc. saw -4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHX starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 3,350 shares at the price of $2.38 back on Mar 17. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 5,254,546 shares of PHX Minerals Inc., valued at $7,972 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of PHX Minerals Inc., purchase 2,101 shares at $2.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 5,251,196 shares at $4,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.57 for the present operating margin

+70.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for PHX Minerals Inc. stands at +29.02. The total capital return value is set at 32.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.44. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.49. Total debt to assets is 18.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.