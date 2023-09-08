Phunware Inc. (PHUN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 10.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is $1.63, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for PHUN is 112.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHUN on September 08, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

The stock of Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) has decreased by -5.25 when compared to last closing price of 0.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN ) (the “Company”), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, is scheduled to participate at the following financial and industry-related events during Fall 2023:

PHUN’s Market Performance

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has seen a -16.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.13% decline in the past month and a -58.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for PHUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.62% for PHUN’s stock, with a -63.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHUN Trading at -33.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -31.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN fell by -16.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3070. In addition, Phunware Inc. saw -67.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Manlunas Eric, who sale 25,188 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Aug 31. After this action, Manlunas Eric now owns 50,000 shares of Phunware Inc., valued at $7,488 using the latest closing price.

Costello Ryan, the Director of Phunware Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Costello Ryan is holding 188,776 shares at $18,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHUN

Equity return is now at value -121.90, with -56.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.