Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) by analysts is $9.50, which is $4.25 above the current market price. The public float for PRM is 145.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of PRM was 1.11M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PRM) stock’s latest price update

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.55 compared to its previous closing price of 5.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Seth Barker – Head of Investor Relations Haitham Khouri – Chief Executive Officer Chuck Kropp – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Josh Spector – UBS Brian DiRubbio – Baird Daniel Kutz – Morgan Stanley Operator Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Perimeter Solutions Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

PRM’s Market Performance

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has experienced a -12.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.85% drop in the past month, and a -25.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for PRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.31% for PRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PRM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRM Trading at -7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRM fell by -12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Perimeter Solutions SA saw -42.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRM starting from Haitham Khouri, who sale 126,952 shares at the price of $10.45 back on Dec 06. After this action, Haitham Khouri now owns 1,217,700 shares of Perimeter Solutions SA, valued at $1,326,648 using the latest closing price.

Haitham Khouri, the Vice Chairman of Perimeter Solutions SA, sale 38,923 shares at $10.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Haitham Khouri is holding 1,344,652 shares at $421,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.08 for the present operating margin

+24.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perimeter Solutions SA stands at +25.45. The total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM), the company’s capital structure generated 69.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.92. Total debt to assets is 32.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.