PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) by analysts is $52.00, which is -$0.79 below the current market price. The public float for PBF is 109.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.15% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of PBF was 2.19M shares.

PBF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) has jumped by 3.56 compared to previous close of 49.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-25 that PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter 2023 on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has experienced a 7.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.78% rise in the past month, and a 25.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for PBF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.21% for PBF’s stock, with a 24.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $56 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PBF Trading at 13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.89. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw 25.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Davis Paul T, who sale 117,500 shares at the price of $47.28 back on Nov 04. After this action, Davis Paul T now owns 44,126 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $5,555,729 using the latest closing price.

Barone John C, the Principal Accounting Officer of PBF Energy Inc., sale 32,500 shares at $45.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Barone John C is holding 14,662 shares at $1,493,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc. stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 55.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.58. Equity return is now at value 60.90, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Based on PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), the company’s capital structure generated 53.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.89. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.