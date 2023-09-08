Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) Stock Experiences -27.87% Monthly Change

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.90% for Oddity Tech Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.46% for ODD’s stock, with a -22.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) is above average at 40.10x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ODD is $59.00, which is $22.18 above than the current price. The public float for ODD is 25.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of ODD on September 08, 2023 was 829.97K shares.

ODD) stock’s latest price update

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.29 in comparison to its previous close of 39.53, however, the company has experienced a -14.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-03 that Oddity is a very recent IPO stock that jumped after the IPO and fell after its first earnings report. It’s posting high sales growth and robust profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ODD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ODD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODD Trading at -22.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -27.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD fell by -14.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.71. In addition, Oddity Tech Ltd. saw -22.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.