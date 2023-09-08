Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s (OCUP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a -6.34% drop in the past month and a 3.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.35% for OCUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.76% for OCUP stock, with a simple moving average of 0.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Right Now?

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OCUP is at 0.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OCUP is $20.20, which is $16.21 above the current market price. The public float for OCUP is 20.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.88% of that float. The average trading volume for OCUP on September 08, 2023 was 139.84K shares.

OCUP) stock’s latest price update

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.45 in relation to its previous close of 3.82. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-08 that FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of retinal and refractive eye disorders, today announced that Ronil Patel, MS, SVP of Operations and Business Development and Charlie Hoffmann, MBA, SVP of Corporate Development, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Canaccord 43rd Annual Growth Conference being held August 7-10, 2023 in Boston, MA and will present a company overview and participate in a panel at the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference being held virtually on August 16, 2023.

OCUP Trading at -1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. saw 13.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.74 for the present operating margin

+99.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. stands at +44.89. The total capital return value is set at 52.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.26. Equity return is now at value 54.40, with 49.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 16.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.