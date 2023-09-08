Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, OII stock has gone up by 7.99%, with a monthly gain of 17.76% and a quarterly surge of 38.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Oceaneering International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.64% for OII’s stock, with a 33.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) is above average at 39.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is $23.14, which is -$1.87 below the current market price. The public float for OII is 98.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OII on September 08, 2023 was 910.62K shares.

OII) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has increased by 0.97 when compared to last closing price of 24.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Oceaneering’s (OII) Offshore Projects Group segment clinches two significant international contracts worth exceeding $100 million in total.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OII Trading at 14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +17.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII rose by +7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.27. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw 42.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from DYER CHRISTOPHER J, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $21.49 back on Aug 04. After this action, DYER CHRISTOPHER J now owns 12,601 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $103,157 using the latest closing price.

GOODWIN DEANNA L, the Director of Oceaneering International Inc., sale 48,303 shares at $16.57 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that GOODWIN DEANNA L is holding 19,899 shares at $800,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 167.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.67. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.