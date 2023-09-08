Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) has seen a 4.54% increase in the past week, with a 1.93% gain in the past month, and a -22.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for NRIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.33% for NRIX’s stock, with a -12.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NRIX is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NRIX is $27.92, which is $18.27 above than the current price. The public float for NRIX is 46.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.29% of that float. The average trading volume of NRIX on September 08, 2023 was 285.27K shares.

NRIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) has increased by 8.32 when compared to last closing price of 8.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s president and chief executive officer will participate in the following conferences in September:

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRIX Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.69. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from Hansen Gwenn, who sale 1,884 shares at the price of $9.65 back on Jul 31. After this action, Hansen Gwenn now owns 29,955 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., valued at $18,189 using the latest closing price.

Ring Christine, the General Counsel of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,420 shares at $9.65 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Ring Christine is holding 12,544 shares at $13,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-476.01 for the present operating margin

+72.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stands at -466.93. The total capital return value is set at -54.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.52. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -39.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.79. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.