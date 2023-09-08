Nucor Corporation (NUE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) has jumped by 0.18 compared to previous close of 168.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Nucor’s shares have defied manufacturing slowdown fears, up 27% in the past year and near an all-time high. The company’s strong performance and low earnings multiple suggest it is a good investment opportunity. NUE is benefiting from a nonresidential construction boom and government policies that support the steel industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is above average at 7.79x. The 36-month beta value for NUE is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NUE is $173.89, which is $1.4 above than the current price. The public float for NUE is 247.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume of NUE on September 08, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

NUE’s Market Performance

The stock of Nucor Corporation (NUE) has seen a -0.80% decrease in the past week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month, and a 14.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for NUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for NUE’s stock, with a 9.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $191 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NUE Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.68. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw 28.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Jellison Douglas J, who sale 5,194 shares at the price of $172.92 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jellison Douglas J now owns 139,326 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $898,151 using the latest closing price.

Needham Daniel R., the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corporation, sale 7,002 shares at $170.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Needham Daniel R. is holding 83,101 shares at $1,190,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.15 for the present operating margin

+29.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +18.25. The total capital return value is set at 44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.31. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nucor Corporation (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 36.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.96. Total debt to assets is 20.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Nucor Corporation (NUE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.