NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for NNN REIT Inc. (NYSE: NNN) is 18.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NNN is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) is $45.33, which is $7.77 above the current market price. The public float for NNN is 181.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On September 08, 2023, NNN’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

NNN REIT Inc. (NYSE: NNN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.18 in relation to previous closing price of 38.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that National Retail Properties has a strong track record with 33 consecutive years of dividend increases and a high credit rating. The company focuses on owning single-tenant freestanding retail properties and has a high occupancy rate of 99.4%. Despite potential risks, such as exposure to struggling tenants like Walgreens, NNN remains confident in its ability to collect rent, and I agree with this assumption.

NNN’s Market Performance

NNN’s stock has fallen by -3.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.39% and a quarterly drop of -12.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for NNN REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.55% for NNN’s stock, with a -12.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $48 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNN Trading at -7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.06. In addition, NNN REIT Inc. saw -16.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.24 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc. stands at +43.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on NNN REIT Inc. (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 48.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.