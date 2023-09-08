Navigating the Volatility of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc.’s (CCSI) Stock

The stock of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI) has gone down by -17.27% for the week, with a -14.23% drop in the past month and a -26.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.27% for CCSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.50% for CCSI stock, with a simple moving average of -35.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is above average at 7.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI) is $47.25, which is $20.22 above the current market price. The public float for CCSI is 18.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCSI on September 08, 2023 was 125.49K shares.

CCSI) stock’s latest price update

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI)’s stock price has plunge by -15.38relation to previous closing price of 31.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $54 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CCSI Trading at -15.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCSI fell by -17.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.87. In addition, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. saw -50.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCSI starting from MALONE JAMES C, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $33.98 back on May 11. After this action, MALONE JAMES C now owns 17,091 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc., valued at $152,910 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.92 for the present operating margin

+82.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. stands at +20.02. The total capital return value is set at 29.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.15. Equity return is now at value -26.40, with 10.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.