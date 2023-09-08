Masco Corporation (MAS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Masco Corporation (MAS) by analysts is $68.53, which is $9.68 above the current market price. The public float for MAS is 224.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of MAS was 1.75M shares.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.66 in relation to its previous close of 57.68. However, the company has experienced a -3.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Caterpillar (CAT), 3M (MMM), PACCAR (PCAR) and Masco (MAS) are four industrial stocks that can lend solidity to one’s portfolio as the Fed continues to go slow on rate hikes.

MAS’s Market Performance

MAS’s stock has fallen by -3.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.18% and a quarterly rise of 3.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Masco Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.90% for MAS’s stock, with a 6.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAS Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.69. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 21.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Straber Renee, who sale 41,200 shares at the price of $61.13 back on Jul 28. After this action, Straber Renee now owns 31,995 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $2,518,580 using the latest closing price.

Allman Keith J., the President and CEO of Masco Corporation, sale 188,040 shares at $59.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Allman Keith J. is holding 200,305 shares at $11,238,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value -192.30, with 15.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Masco Corporation (MAS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.