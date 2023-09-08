Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for LITE is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LITE is $52.96, which is $3.13 above than the current price. The public float for LITE is 66.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.53% of that float. The average trading volume of LITE on September 08, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.78 in relation to its previous close of 52.33. However, the company has experienced a -5.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Although the revenue and EPS for Lumentum (LITE) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

LITE’s Market Performance

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has experienced a -5.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.01% drop in the past month, and a -1.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for LITE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.25% for LITE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $62 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LITE Trading at -5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.95. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc. saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Ali Wajid, who sale 6,872 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Jun 20. After this action, Ali Wajid now owns 35,629 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc., valued at $415,756 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.39 for the present operating margin

+31.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stands at -7.45. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.