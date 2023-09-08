LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is $67.13, which is $16.75 above the current market price. The public float for LKQ is 266.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LKQ on September 08, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

LKQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) has plunged by -0.75 when compared to previous closing price of 50.82, but the company has seen a -5.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Increasing average age of vehicles, tech advancement and widespread digitization are driving the auto replacement industry. Stocks like GPC and LKQ are poised to benefit.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has seen a -5.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.39% decline in the past month and a -7.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for LKQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.89% for LKQ stock, with a simple moving average of -8.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at -8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.34. In addition, LKQ Corporation saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from Zarcone Dominick P, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $51.74 back on Sep 05. After this action, Zarcone Dominick P now owns 495,004 shares of LKQ Corporation, valued at $1,655,610 using the latest closing price.

Divitto Meg, the Director of LKQ Corporation, sale 2,300 shares at $54.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Divitto Meg is holding 15,607 shares at $124,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+38.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corporation stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.08. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on LKQ Corporation (LKQ), the company’s capital structure generated 72.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.92. Total debt to assets is 32.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.