Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) has surged by 0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 16.80, but the company has seen a 2.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KD is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KD is $18.75, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for KD is 227.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume for KD on September 08, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

KD’s Market Performance

KD stock saw an increase of 2.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.02% and a quarterly increase of 33.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.23% for KD’s stock, with a 24.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $22 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KD Trading at 17.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.25. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. saw 51.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KD starting from Keinan Elly, who purchase 23,800 shares at the price of $9.19 back on Nov 09. After this action, Keinan Elly now owns 651,309 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., valued at $218,812 using the latest closing price.

Schroeter Martin J, the Chief Executive Officer of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., purchase 109,000 shares at $9.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Schroeter Martin J is holding 1,191,833 shares at $1,055,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.27 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stands at -8.07. The total capital return value is set at -5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.87. Equity return is now at value -83.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD), the company’s capital structure generated 310.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.66. Total debt to assets is 37.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.