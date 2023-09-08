Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KSCP is 2.34.

The public float for KSCP is 63.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.89% of that float. On September 08, 2023, KSCP’s average trading volume was 4.96M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KSCP) stock’s latest price update

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has decreased by -6.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. However, the company has seen a -11.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-01 that MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $KSCP #SecurityRobot–Knightscope CEO to Present at HC Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

KSCP’s Market Performance

KSCP’s stock has fallen by -11.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.77% and a quarterly rise of 125.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.49% for Knightscope Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.98% for KSCP’s stock, with a -17.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -22.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares sank -23.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP fell by -11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1969. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -49.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSCP starting from Lehnhardt Aaron J, who sale 238,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lehnhardt Aaron J now owns 0 shares of Knightscope Inc., valued at $98,603 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-567.71 for the present operating margin

-62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value 69.50, with -111.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.