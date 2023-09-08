Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KXIN is 0.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KXIN is 146.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On September 08, 2023, KXIN’s average trading volume was 319.59K shares.

KXIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) has increased by 89.94 when compared to last closing price of 0.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 83.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-07 that Some of the most promising penny stocks are up-and-coming and just just getting started. The world of penny stocks is all about speculating which young firms have the potential to become the next big companies.

KXIN’s Market Performance

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has experienced a 83.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.79% rise in the past month, and a 3.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.38% for KXIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 69.43% for KXIN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.95% for the last 200 days.

KXIN Trading at 36.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.68%, as shares surge +38.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN rose by +83.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2054. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw 15.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.54 for the present operating margin

+0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at -102.25. The total capital return value is set at -159.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -265.78. Equity return is now at value -343.80, with -133.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), the company’s capital structure generated 21.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.70. Total debt to assets is 12.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.