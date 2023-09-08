Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 74.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by analysts is $367.91, which is $70.73 above the current market price. The public float for ISRG is 349.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ISRG was 1.77M shares.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG)’s stock price has plunge by -3.45relation to previous closing price of 307.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-07 that Med tech stocks are ripe for growth due to the advent of artificial intelligence ( AI ). AI is going to improve healthcare overall.

ISRG’s Market Performance

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has seen a -6.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.87% decline in the past month and a -3.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for ISRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.20% for ISRG’s stock, with a 4.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $377 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG fell by -6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $300.49. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from LEVY ALAN J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $310.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, LEVY ALAN J now owns 25,319 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $620,000 using the latest closing price.

GUTHART GARY S, the CEO of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 4,960 shares at $325.89 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that GUTHART GARY S is holding 32,320 shares at $1,616,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.