Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) by analysts is $12.00, which is $10.58 above the current market price. The public float for TRNR is 11.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of TRNR was 92.12K shares.

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR)’s stock price has increased by 4.41 compared to its previous closing price of 1.36. However, the company has seen a 14.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-08-14 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

TRNR’s Market Performance

Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) has seen a 14.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -12.88% decline in the past month and a -70.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.69% for TRNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.44% for TRNR stock, with a simple moving average of -56.81% for the last 200 days.

TRNR Trading at -28.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.55%, as shares sank -5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNR rose by +14.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3055. In addition, Interactive Strength Inc. saw -78.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNR starting from Wickens Bradley James, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Jun 01. After this action, Wickens Bradley James now owns 1,704,891 shares of Interactive Strength Inc., valued at $26,080 using the latest closing price.

Wickens Bradley James, the 10% Owner of Interactive Strength Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.71 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Wickens Bradley James is holding 1,699,891 shares at $114,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7980.18 for the present operating margin

-1302.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Strength Inc. stands at -8549.93. The total capital return value is set at -420.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,480.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.