Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) is above average at 24.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is $47.20, which is $9.54 above the current market price. The public float for IART is 70.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IART on September 08, 2023 was 636.23K shares.

IART) stock’s latest price update

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.10 in comparison to its previous close of 41.40, however, the company has experienced a -11.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-01 that PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that Lea Knight, chief financial officer will present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 6, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

IART’s Market Performance

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has seen a -11.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.06% decline in the past month and a -6.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for IART. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.00% for IART’s stock, with a -24.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IART

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IART stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IART by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IART in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $44 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IART Trading at -10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IART fell by -11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.44. In addition, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation saw -31.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IART starting from Mosebrook Jeffrey, who sale 1,177 shares at the price of $44.46 back on Aug 09. After this action, Mosebrook Jeffrey now owns 23,458 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, valued at $52,329 using the latest closing price.

De Witte Jan, the President & CEO of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, purchase 7,792 shares at $38.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that De Witte Jan is holding 12,798 shares at $299,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IART

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.44. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART), the company’s capital structure generated 89.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.24. Total debt to assets is 41.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.