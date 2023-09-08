H World Group Limited (HTHT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)’s stock price has dropped by -3.69 in relation to previous closing price of 39.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 9:00 PM ET Company Participants JI Qi – Chairman JIN Hui – Chief Executive Officer HE Jihong – Chief Financial Officer LIU Xinxin – President Jason Chen – Director, Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Ronald Leung – Bank of America Simon Chen – Goldman Sachs Sijie Lin – CICC Lydia Ling – Citi Lina Yan – HSBC Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the H World Quarter 2, 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Right Now?

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HTHT is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HTHT is $418.23, which is $18.13 above the current market price. The public float for HTHT is 315.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume for HTHT on September 08, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

HTHT’s Market Performance

HTHT stock saw a decrease of -6.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for H World Group Limited (HTHT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.34% for HTHT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at -10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -19.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.78. In addition, H World Group Limited saw -9.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.95 for the present operating margin

+11.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited stands at -13.14. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.98. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on H World Group Limited (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 502.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.41. Total debt to assets is 71.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, H World Group Limited (HTHT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.