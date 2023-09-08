Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)’s stock price has dropped by -4.73 in relation to previous closing price of 1.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-07 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced that data from its functional respiratory imaging, or FRI, sub-study of the successful Phase 2 TORREY Study of seralutinib in patients with PAH will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2023. Dr. Roham Zamanian, Profes.

Is It Worth Investing in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GOSS is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GOSS is $5.31, which is $4.2 above the current market price. The public float for GOSS is 220.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.29% of that float. The average trading volume for GOSS on September 08, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

GOSS’s Market Performance

The stock of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has seen a -9.18% decrease in the past week, with a -20.34% drop in the past month, and a -19.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.90% for GOSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.35% for GOSS’s stock, with a -51.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOSS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GOSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOSS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.25 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOSS Trading at -22.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -19.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOSS fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0606. In addition, Gossamer Bio Inc. saw -55.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOSS starting from Aranda Richard, who sale 1,814 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Jun 22. After this action, Aranda Richard now owns 197,574 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc., valued at $2,340 using the latest closing price.

Giraudo Bryan, the COO/CFO of Gossamer Bio Inc., purchase 55,000 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Giraudo Bryan is holding 125,990 shares at $56,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOSS

The total capital return value is set at -80.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.05.

Based on Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,869.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.92. Total debt to assets is 82.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,748.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.